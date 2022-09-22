Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.86

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.86 and traded as low as C$15.40. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$15.49, with a volume of 146,792 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.08.
The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.19. The company has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 301.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.83.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
