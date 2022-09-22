CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Buys 1,800 Shares

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $32,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $31,194.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,750 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 43 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 522 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 715 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 514 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $8,907.62.

On Thursday, July 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 755 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $13,257.80.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,341 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $23,910.03.

On Thursday, June 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 184 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $3,264.16.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 109 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $1,938.02.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CTO traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.54. 131,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,310. The firm has a market cap of $357.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 119.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 5.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 19.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lifted their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

