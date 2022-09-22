DAPS Coin (DAPS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $829,061.00

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded up 175.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $829,061.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 134.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000111 BTC.

AirDAO (AMB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uther (UTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SoilCoin (SOIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,319,462,900 coins. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It allows users to access a set of financial tools designed to help them manage their digital assets. At DAPS, it will be possible to either perform cryptocurrencies transactions between users through the platform payment system or/and store and monitor digital assets in the DAPS digital wallet (to be released with DAPS main net launch), with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux.The DAPS Coin (DAPS) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by the DAPS Project. Its mainnet is expected to be launched in 2019, allowing the DAPS token to become a privacy coin designed to be untraceable and the only tracking will be the total supply and block height via the Proof-Of-Audit block. The DAPS coins will serve the users as a medium to exchange value on the platform and will be supported by the DAPS wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

