DECOIN One Day Trading Volume Reaches $293.00 (DTEP)

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $293.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DECOIN alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000377 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,196,936 coins and its circulating supply is 56,812,933 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users.The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools.DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

