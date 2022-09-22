dForce (DF) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.70 Million

dForce (DF) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. dForce has a market capitalization of $32.70 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

dForce Profile

dForce’s genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,926,175 coins. The Reddit community for dForce is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for dForce is dforce.network. dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce

According to CryptoCompare, “An integrated and interoperable open finance and monetary protocol matrix covering asset, trading and lending.dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

