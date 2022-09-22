Dfyn Network (DFYN) Trading Down 28.7% This Week

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $205,973.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s genesis date was May 7th, 2021. Dfyn Network’s total supply is 193,578,192 coins. The official website for Dfyn Network is dfyn.network. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dfyn is building a network of DEXes across multiple Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains. This will allow Dfyn to plug into multiple liquidity sources across chains, including the cross-chain liquidity ecosystem being developed by Router Protocol.Dfyn’s native utility token, the DFYN token, will perform a crucial role in the functioning of the Dfyn ecosystem. The holders of the DFYN token will be able to use their tokens to take part in Dfyn’s governance by voting on Dfyn’s proposals concerning protocol amendments and upgrades. Although the specifics in regard to the voting mechanism have not yet been finalized, it is expected that each holder’s votes will be weighed against the amount of DFYN tokens held by them.”

