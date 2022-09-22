Digix Gold Token Price Reaches $13.63 on Exchanges (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.63 or 0.00070500 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $744,506.40 and approximately $22.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,328.14 or 0.99974003 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00059908 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010685 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005890 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00063874 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

DGX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global.

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

