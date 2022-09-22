DinoX (DNXC) Price Hits $0.0160 on Major Exchanges

DinoX (DNXC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, DinoX has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One DinoX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. DinoX has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $47,455.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010983 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DinoX Coin Profile

DinoX’s launch date was May 20th, 2021. DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins. DinoX’s official website is dinox.io. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DinoX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoX is a combat and strategy game in a sandbox environment. A beloved gameplay genre blended with a fan-favorite theme of dinosaurs.Players build dino kingdoms, rally resources to expand, build combative skills to occupy others, and due to the benefits of the metaverse, retain true ownership of the game.DinoX (DNXC) is the currency used for trading DNX eggs, staking, governing, playing the game and fully liquidable on marketplaces (ERC 20).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

