disBalancer (DDOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $77,293.00

disBalancer (DDOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. disBalancer has a total market cap of $251,625.00 and approximately $77,293.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, disBalancer has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for $0.0671 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010966 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s launch date was April 14th, 2021. disBalancer’s total supply is 3,750,000 coins. disBalancer’s official website is disbalancer.com. The Reddit community for disBalancer is https://reddit.com/r/disbalancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

disBalancer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “disBalancer is a decentralized network that provides DDoS Resistance service and a decentralized load balancer for infrastructure.”

