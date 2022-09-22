Drep [new] (DREP) Market Cap Hits $21.31 Million

Drep [new] (DREP) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Drep [new] has a market cap of $21.31 million and $1.63 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00002763 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,328.14 or 0.99974003 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00059908 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010685 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005890 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00063874 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Drep [new] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. Telegram | Naver | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.