ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. ELTCOIN has a total market capitalization of $16,797.30 and $11,839.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,377.18 or 0.99977773 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00059550 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010658 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005860 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00064109 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001952 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

