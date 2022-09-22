Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.39

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.39 and traded as low as $6.66. Fiesta Restaurant Group shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 10,788 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
The firm has a market cap of $173.39 million, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37.
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
