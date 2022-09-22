First Bancorp Inc ME Sells 710 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Bancorp Inc ME lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.32. 400,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,799,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $138.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

