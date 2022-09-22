First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Purchases C$75,750.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.10 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,020,000.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

On Tuesday, September 20th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,050.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,800.00.

On Monday, September 5th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,800.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 7,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.25 per share, with a total value of C$61,875.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.75 per share, with a total value of C$43,750.00.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of TSE FR traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.88. 701,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,203. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$8.12 and a 1-year high of C$18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 3,293.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.94.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$203.51 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 826.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.55.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.