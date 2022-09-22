First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Purchases C$75,750.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2022

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.10 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,020,000.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 20th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,050.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 30th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,800.00.
  • On Monday, September 5th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,800.00.
  • On Thursday, August 25th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00.
  • On Thursday, July 28th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 25th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 7,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.25 per share, with a total value of C$61,875.00.
  • On Thursday, July 21st, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.75 per share, with a total value of C$43,750.00.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of TSE FR traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.88. 701,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,203. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$8.12 and a 1-year high of C$18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 3,293.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.94.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$203.51 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 826.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.55.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.