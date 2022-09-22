First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.86

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.86 and traded as high as $15.31. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 46,489 shares changing hands.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF)
