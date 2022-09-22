First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.86

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.86 and traded as high as $15.31. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 46,489 shares changing hands.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIF. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 169,878 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 250.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 210,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 150,536 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 819,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after buying an additional 125,085 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

