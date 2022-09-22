Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 3,737 Shares

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $22,272.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,581,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,057 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,299.72.

Frequency Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of FEIM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,623. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. The company has a market cap of $55.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.42. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frequency Electronics ( NASDAQ:FEIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a negative net margin of 23.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Frequency Electronics stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) by 130.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,581 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 1.02% of Frequency Electronics worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frequency Electronics

(Get Rating)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Further Reading

