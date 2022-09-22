Ghost (GHOST) Hits Market Cap of $2.37 Million

Ghost (GHOST) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Ghost has a market cap of $2.37 million and $379.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,351.62 or 1.00036839 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00059732 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005959 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00064936 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Ghost Profile

GHOST is a coin. It was first traded on June 16th, 2020. Ghost’s total supply is 20,570,365 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ghost

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

