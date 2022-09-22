Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.5% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $57,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 2,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 33,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.04.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0 %

MCD stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.67. 88,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,732. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $182.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.34.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

