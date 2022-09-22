Goldcoin (GLC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $757,381.00

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Goldcoin has a market cap of $757,381.00 and approximately $911.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00026531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00275797 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001038 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017176 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,265,417 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoinproject.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org.

Goldcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.