Guider (GDR) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Guider (GDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Guider coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Guider has a total market cap of $2,949.60 and approximately $4.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Guider has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Guider Coin Profile

GDR is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guider

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

