Hardide (LON:HDD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.10

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.10 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.21), with a volume of 15,060 shares.

Hardide Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.94.

Hardide Company Profile

Hardide plc manufactures and sells advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, aerospace, flow control, power generation, and precision engineering.

