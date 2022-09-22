Hathor (HTR) Price Down 15.3% This Week

Hathor (HTR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hathor has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Hathor has a total market cap of $79.17 million and approximately $495,457.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hathor Profile

Hathor launched on August 27th, 2018. Hathor’s total supply is 912,758,576 coins and its circulating supply is 236,813,576 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network.

Hathor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor Labs, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, was created to support the development and the launch Hathor platform, which will be open-source, publicly available, and community driven.Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

