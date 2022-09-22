HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $385.73

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 385.73 ($4.66) and traded as low as GBX 364.50 ($4.40). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 369.50 ($4.46), with a volume of 292,373 shares changing hands.
HgCapital Trust Stock Down 3.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 370.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 385.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 278.16 and a quick ratio of 274.70. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 467.53.
HgCapital Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.
Insider Activity
HgCapital Trust Company Profile
HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.
