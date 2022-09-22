HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $385.73

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 385.73 ($4.66) and traded as low as GBX 364.50 ($4.40). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 369.50 ($4.46), with a volume of 292,373 shares changing hands.

HgCapital Trust Stock Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 370.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 385.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 278.16 and a quick ratio of 274.70. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 467.53.

HgCapital Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.

Insider Activity

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Richard J. Brooman acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 325 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £16,250 ($19,635.09). Also, insider Jim Strang purchased 28,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £89,835 ($108,548.82).

(Get Rating)

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

