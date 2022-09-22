Hina Inu 24-Hour Volume Tops $12,616.00 (HINA)

Hina Inu (HINA) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Hina Inu has a total market cap of $556,217.00 and approximately $12,616.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hina Inu has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar. One Hina Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010956 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hina Inu Profile

Hina Inu was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Hina Inu’s total supply is 38,545,882,401,393,200 coins. The official website for Hina Inu is hinainu.finance. The Reddit community for Hina Inu is https://reddit.com/r/RealHinaInu. Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hina Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Meet Hina Inu ($HINA), Keisuke Inu’s ($KEI) sister token. Hina Inu [$HINA] is a community-driven decentralized cryptocurrency with automatic staking on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hina Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hina Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hina Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

