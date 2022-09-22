HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $520.38

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 520.38 ($6.29) and traded as high as GBX 541 ($6.54). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 534.10 ($6.45), with a volume of 25,526,888 shares changing hands.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) price target on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 570 ($6.89) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 645.27 ($7.80).

The firm has a market cap of £102.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 530.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 520.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 34,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

