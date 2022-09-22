IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $44,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 232,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,339,000 after acquiring an additional 77,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of LLY traded up $14.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $311.17. 273,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.11. The company has a market cap of $295.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 543,125 shares of company stock valued at $178,307,801. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

