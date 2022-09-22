Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $46.22

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and traded as high as $47.99. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $47.97, with a volume of 7,581 shares trading hands.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Industrias Bachoco Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrias Bachoco

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.4887 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 35.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

