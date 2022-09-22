Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZW) Trading 14.3% Higher

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.40. 15,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 23,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Innoviz Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99.

Institutional Trading of Innoviz Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.