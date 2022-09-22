Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Major Shareholder Sells 77,436 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,436 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $75,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,329,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,089,745.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Friday, September 16th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 601,018 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $607,028.18.

On Monday, September 19th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 19,085 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $18,703.30.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 407,341 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $452,148.51.

On Monday, September 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,100,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $1,397,000.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 725,226 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $935,541.54.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 520,485 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $634,991.70.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $2,720,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,670,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,670,000.00.

ContextLogic Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 21,908,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,777,359. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $596.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.32. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $6.31.

Institutional Trading of ContextLogic

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 164.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $512,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 70.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 501,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 207,922 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $1,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

ContextLogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.