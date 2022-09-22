International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 3.0% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale cut their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

IBM traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.81. 109,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,892. The company has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.93. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

