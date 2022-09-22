Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI) Stock Price Down 1%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.56 and last traded at $42.35. 15,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 80,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.77.
Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82.
