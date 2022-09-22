iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CVD)

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 23rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Price Performance

TSE:CVD traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.25. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$16.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.42.

