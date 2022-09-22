iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 315,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,523 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 260,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 65,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 214,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IEFA traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $55.49. 14,811,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.77.

