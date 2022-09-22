JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Trading Down 1.5%

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.41 and last traded at $47.52. 8,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 16,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.24.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.65.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000.

