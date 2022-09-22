Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,977 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after buying an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after buying an additional 570,999 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 364.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,269,000 after buying an additional 524,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

MUB stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.68. 157,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,753,972. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $117.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average is $107.26.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.