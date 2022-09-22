Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $349,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $418,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,007,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $418,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,007,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,992,250. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,641. The company has a market capitalization of $150.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.01.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.71.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.