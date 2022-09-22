Kalmar (KALM) Price Down 30.8% Over Last Week

Kalmar (KALM) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002894 BTC on exchanges. Kalmar has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $37,714.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kalmar has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010948 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Kalmar’s total supply is 9,706,628 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kalmar is kalmar.io/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kalmar is a decentralized bank powered by DeFi and NFT that uses secure financial instruments and advanced gamification models to make banking engaging, transparent and accessible.There is no centralized control, physical entity, or 3rd party that can manipulate Kalmar’s banking instruments.Telegram”

