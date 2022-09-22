Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 2.9% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 199,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $68.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,432,024 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.30.

