Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $56,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after buying an additional 1,716,820 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after buying an additional 741,876 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.25. 28,672,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,657,783. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.