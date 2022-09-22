Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.39

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and traded as low as $3.71. Leonardo shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 9,117 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Leonardo to €15.30 ($15.61) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Leonardo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Featured Articles

