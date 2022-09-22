loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Sells $148,000.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,442,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,535,594.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $165,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $160,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $181,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $163,000.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $153,000.00.

LDI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,608. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $419.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on loanDepot to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in loanDepot by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 66.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

