Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 3.2% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $422.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,303. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $419.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.56.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

