LockTrip Trading 35.1% Higher Over Last Week (LOC)

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 36.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One LockTrip coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00004326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $10.10 million and $81,568.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LockTrip

LockTrip’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

