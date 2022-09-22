Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MEOH. UBS Group decreased their target price on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Shares of Methanex stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 436,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,999. Methanex has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Analysts forecast that Methanex will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 123,265 shares during the last quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,179,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 32,783 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 33,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the second quarter valued at $3,234,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

