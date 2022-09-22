Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.38

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.38 and traded as high as $5.88. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 11,585 shares.

Microbot Medical Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microbot Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBOT. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.

