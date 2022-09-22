MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.13

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and traded as low as $32.62. MINEBEA MITSUMI shares last traded at $33.02, with a volume of 21,858 shares changing hands.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get MINEBEA MITSUMI alerts:

MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. MINEBEA MITSUMI had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 5.83%. Analysts forecast that MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Company Profile

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, MITSUMI Business, and U-Shin business segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MINEBEA MITSUMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINEBEA MITSUMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.