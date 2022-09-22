NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.19

NULS (NULS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. NULS has a total market cap of $23.25 million and $2.44 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NULS has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010961 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 120,421,254 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

