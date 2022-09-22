Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0584

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0584 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $293.84 million and approximately $33.70 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001249 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fireball (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. The consensus layer is a proof-of-stake (Pos)-secured blockchain with a decentralized set of validator nodes operated by independent nodes. The separation of execution from consensus is secured using fraud proofs. On the Oasis Network’s Cipher ParaTime, nodes are required to use a type of secure computing technology called a TEE (Trusted Execution Environment), which acts as a hypothetical black box for smart contract execution in a confidential ParaTime. Encrypted data goes into the black box along with the smart contract, data is decrypted, processed by the smart contract and then encrypted before it is sent out of the TEE. This process ensures that data remains confidential and is never leaked to the node operator or application developer. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Github | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.