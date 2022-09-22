Obyte (GBYTE) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.21 or 0.00078643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Obyte has a total market cap of $12.50 million and $7,510.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Obyte alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010966 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte’s genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 822,137 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball.

Obyte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “.Obyte is a distributed ledger based on directed acyclic graph (DAG). Access to Obyte ledger is decentralized, disintermediated, free (as in freedom), equal, and open.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.