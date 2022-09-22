OLO (NYSE:OLO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

OLO has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of OLO from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

NYSE OLO traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $7.70. 897,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,897. OLO has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.41.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. OLO had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $45.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 470,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 470,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,664.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLO. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

